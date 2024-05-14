Advertisement

Australia in England 2024

England captain Jos Buttler and Australia skipper Pat Cummins
September

11 1st Twenty20 international, Utilita Bowl, Southampton (d/n) (18:30 BST)

13 2nd Twenty20 international, Cardiff (d/n) (18:30 BST)

15 3rd Twenty20 international, Emirates Old Trafford (14:30 BST)

19 1st ODI, Trent Bridge (d/n) (12:30 BST)

21 2nd ODI, Headingley (11:00 BST)

24 3rd ODI, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (d/n) (12:30 BST)

27 4th ODI, Lord's (d/n) (12:30 BST)

29 5th ODI, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (11:00 BST)

