Australia in England 2024
September
11 1st Twenty20 international, Utilita Bowl, Southampton (d/n) (18:30 BST)
13 2nd Twenty20 international, Cardiff (d/n) (18:30 BST)
15 3rd Twenty20 international, Emirates Old Trafford (14:30 BST)
19 1st ODI, Trent Bridge (d/n) (12:30 BST)
21 2nd ODI, Headingley (11:00 BST)
24 3rd ODI, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (d/n) (12:30 BST)
27 4th ODI, Lord's (d/n) (12:30 BST)
29 5th ODI, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (11:00 BST)
