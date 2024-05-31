Australia eke out 1-1 draw with Asian champions China in Olympic warm-up

Australia's Michelle Heyman (C) celebrates after scoring against China (Brenton Edwards)

Michelle Heyman scored a last-gasp equaliser as Australia's women drew 1-1 with Asian champions China Friday in front of a bumper crowd in Adelaide as they warm up for the Paris Olympics.

Zhang Linyan put China in front after half an hour and it looked to be enough before Heyman, playing up front in place of the injured Sam Kerr, prodded home in the 95th minute.

It sparked wild celebrations from 52,912 fans at Adelaide Oval.

Another 75,000 are expected to watch a re-match of the friendly in Sydney on Monday, which would mark the 14th consecutive sell-out home crowd for a team Australia has embraced.

"We just want to continue having that never-say-die attitude," said Canberra striker Heyman, who has scored five goals in her past four internationals.

"It wasn't our best performance, but we stuck it out till the very last minute and came back. It was so nice to get one in the back of the net."

The Matildas finished fourth at the last Olympics in Tokyo, losing to the United States in the bronze-medal match.

They struggled to create opportunities against a Chinese side that failed to qualify for Paris, led by former Matildas coach Ante Milicic in his first game in charge.

The visitors took the lead when Zhang neatly finished after Wurigumula raced clear down the right and delivered the cross.

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson rested several senior players in the first half but turned to his big guns with 30 minutes left, bringing on Arsenal's Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley and Real Madrid's Hayley Raso.

They sparked more urgency but China's defence was disciplined until they gave away a free kick on the edge of the box in the final minute.

Manchester City's Mary Fowler rifled the ball in low with the keeper spilling it and Heyman making no mistake when it ricocheted into her path.

