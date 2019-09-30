Australia duo Steve Smith and David Warner poised to play in inaugural Hundred next summer

David Warner and Steve Smith have both registered to play in the Hundred - Getty Images Contributor

Australians Steve Smith and David Warner have registered as overseas players for next year’s inaugural season of the Hundred.

Warner and Smith are the two biggest overseas stars to agree to play in the league and will enter the draft later this month. Australia’s ODI captain Aaron Finch, a regular in the Vitality Blast, has also told the ECB he is available.

Their Australian colleague Mitchell Starc has also agreed to appear in the tournament which is handily scheduled to start after a five match ODI series between England and Australia in July.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock have also registered along with Kane Williamson, who captained New Zealand in the World Cup final.

Veterans Chris Gayle, Lapith Malinga and Shahid Afridi will also be available in the draft which takes place at the studios of Sky Sports on Oct 20. Registrations closed last night and the eight franchises will now begin the process of targeting which players to recruit in the draft which will be screened live on Sky and covered by the BBC.