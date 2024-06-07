Australia announce 2024 Olympics squad

Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson has named his 18-player squad for this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

Having finished fourth in the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games, the Matildas will be looking to go a couple of steps further this time as they look to build on the incredible momentum they’ve garnered off the back of co-hosting last year’s World Cup.

It’ll be a tall order if they’re to win gold, however. Standing in Australia’s way in the group stage will be Emma Hayes’ USA, Euro 2022 runners-up Germany, and a Zambia side who impressed so much last time out in Tokyo.

In the absence of talismanic skipper Sam Kerr, Arsenal’s Steph Catley has been given the armband for what will be her third Olympics. Lyon’s Ellie Carpenter will assume the role of vice-captain.

One player who has been named in spite of injury doubts is West Ham’s Katrina Gorry, who hasn’t played since April.

Speaking to the media, Gustavsson said: “Mini [Gorry] has obviously selected on where we hope and think she could be, come the 25th of July. I need her at the Olympics.”

Australia Olympics squad breakdown

The manager will be able to call upon plenty of Olympic experience. Eight of the squad — Mackenzie Arnold, Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Polkinghorne, Emily van Egmond and tameka Yallop — will all compete at their third Olympics.

There are four debutants in the shape of Clare Hunt, Cortnee Vine, Kaitlyn Torpey and Clare Wheeler.

Canberra United markswoman Michelle Heyman’s renaissance continues. Having re-entered the national team picture in February following a six year absence, she has been selected having bagged 17 goals on her way to the A-League Women’s Golden Boot last season.

In addition to the 18-player squad, a standby list of four ‘travelling reserves’ has also been named. These four players will be able to step up to the squad in the event of injury, illness or other withdrawals.

For Gustavsson, the problem of having so much strength in depth is a nice one to have. He reflected: “This has been an incredibly challenging squad to select with so many quality players competing fiercely for limited spots.”

That strength in depth will be put to the ultimate test in France. The tournament begins on July 25th as the Aussies get their quest for gold underway against Germany in Marseille.

Australia squad in full

Goalkeepers

Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United, ENG)

Teagan Micah (Liverpool, ENG)

Defenders

Steph Catley (Captain, Arsenal, ENG)

Ellie Carpenter (Vice-captain, Lyon, FRA)

Clare Hunt (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA)

Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City, ENG)

Clare Polkinghorne (Kristianstads, SWE)

Kaitlyn Torpey (San Diego Wave, USA)

Midfielders

Kyra Cooney-Cross (Arsenal, ENG)

Mary Fowler (Manchester City, ENG)

Katrina Gorry (West Ham United, ENG)

Emily van Egmond (San Diego Wave, USA)

Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC, AUS)

Clare Wheeler (Everton, ENG)

Tameka Yallop (Brisbane Roar, AUS)

Forwards

Caitlin Foord (Arsenal, ENG)

Michelle Heyman (Canberra United, AUS)

Hayley Raso (Real Madrid, ESP)

Travelling Reserves

Lydia Williams (Goalkeeper, Melbourne Victory, AUS)

Charli Grant (Defender, Tottenham Hotspur, ENG)

Courtney Nevin (Defender, Leicester City, ENG)

Sharn Freier (Forward, Brisbane Roar, AUS)

