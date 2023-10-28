Auston Matthews with a Powerplay Goal vs. Nashville Predators
Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 10/28/2023
Remember when experts warned that the pandemic would forever change sports, and that attendance might never get back to its pre-pandemic highs? Boy were they wrong.
Upsets can emerge where we least expect them, so we'll have our eye out for major surprises in Week 9.
The final play of the first half of USC's game vs. Cal came right before the third quarter started.
Fury won a split decision by scores of 96-93, 95-94 and 94-95, but former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou clearly won the night.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Fury was dropped for just the seventh time in his pro career, but was able to win enough rounds to stay undefeated against the former UFC champion who was making his boxing debut.
Will Leger ran into the end zone untouched after Muhlenberg blocked the kick.
Ramsey is reportedly expected to start, but the CB denied a similar report recently.
The F1 season continues its tour of the Americas this weekend in the heart of Mexico with the Mexico City Grand Prix.
Penn State was favored by 31 points but needed a late touchdown to avoid an upset at the hands of Indiana.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
Javon Baker dropped a catch that could have set up a touchdown and the ball somehow ended up in Bishop's hands.
Jude Bellingham has taken Spain by storm, and punctuated his first Clásico with a world-class goal and a late winner that earned Real Madrid a 2-1 victory over Barcelona.
Corey Seager and Adolis García were the heroes in the first extra-innings game of this postseason.
The two swings that rewrote Game 1 of the World Series were no accident — just ask Rangers bench coach Donnie Ecker.
“I'm not surprised at all when stuff like that happens at this point,” Evan Carter said after his teammates' heroics in the Rangers' comeback, walk-off victory.