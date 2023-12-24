Auston Matthews with a Powerplay Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 12/23/2023
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.
Pittman was knocked out on the field last week on a hit that got Steelers cornerback Damontae Kazee suspended for the rest of the season.
Murphy backed up Quinn Ewers at Texas and will have a chance to make an immediate impact at Duke.
The loss of center Mitchell Robinson could spark the team to add reinforcements.
Deflated footballs are a sensitive subject in New England.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications for the playoff race in the NFC.
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
“It’s a combination of everything.”
Kenny Pickett is set to miss his third consecutive game since his ankle surgery
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
We hope your lineup is full of auto-starts for the fantasy semifinals, but if it's not, consider these potential sleeper picks from Scott Pianowski.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
C.J. Stroud was concussed in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?