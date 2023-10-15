Auston Matthews opens new season on a heater with back-to-back hat tricks

The Maple Leafs sniper has been absolutely filling the net through Toronto's first two games of 2023-24.

Auston Matthews has the hot hand early for the Maple Leafs. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images) (NHLI via Getty Images)

Auston Matthews' torrid start to the 2022-23 NHL season continued on Saturday, as the Maple Leafs sniper tallied three more goals against the Minnesota Wild for his second consecutive hat trick to open the campaign.

Matthews is the first Maple Leafs player with hat tricks in consecutive games since Wendel Clark during the 1993-94 season

More to come.