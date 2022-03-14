Auston Matthews to have hearing for cross-checking Sabres’ Dahlin

Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs will have a Monday hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety following his high cross-check on Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

During Buffalo’s 5-2 win over Toronto in Sunday’s Heritage Classic, Matthews and Dahlin battled with one another on separate occasions in the third period. It finally boiled over after Matthews took exception to a Dahlin shove in the Sabres’ crease. After they exchanged some more shoves, the Maple Leafs forward cross-checked Dahlin in the head and neck area.

Both were assessed cross-checking minors as temperatures continued to rise late in the game.

“It’s battling in front of the net,” Matthews said afterward. “I felt like I kind of rode up his shoulder and his shoulder pad rolled up a little bit. That’s hockey, it’s competitive out there, guys are physical and trying to compete.”

Dahlin was not injured and remained in the game for the final few minutes.

“It’s hockey,” Dahlin said. “You know, things happen out there, it goes fast. It was intense. So I’m fine. I’m just happy we won. I’m not too worried about that stuff.”

Matthews, a two-time Lady Byng Trophy finalist, has never been disciplined in his six-season NHL career.

