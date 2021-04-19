Auston Matthews with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks
The Nets drew a clear line in the sand on Wednesday, prioritizing extreme caution when it comes to the health of their superstar trio over a tiebreaker with the 76ers for the East's No. 1 seed.
Kevin Harvick has hit an impressive milestone this weekend as he tied Joe Nemechek atop the all-time list for NASCAR national series starts with the green flag waving for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, according to Racing Insights. Nemechek and Harvick are now tied with a mark of 1,197 national series starts — […]
CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.
Following a slow start to his 14th season, New York Yankees first baseman and outfielder Jay Bruce announced his retirement on Sunday. The three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger award winner is batting .118 (4-for-34) with one homer and three RBIs through 10 games while filling in for injured first baseman Luke Voit. "After 14 incredible seasons, I've decided to make the very difficult decision to retire from baseball," Bruce said in a statement released by MLB Network.
Whittaker reassessed his situation and is a different man now both at home and on the job, as he heads into the bout against the eighth-ranked Gastelum.
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Mason Greenwood continued his fine run of form with a second-half brace which helped Manchester United to a 3-1 home win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and kept them on course for a top-four finish. The result left United second in the standings on 66 points from 32 games, eight behind leaders Manchester City and 10 ahead of third-placed Leicester City, who have a game in hand. Burnley stayed 17th on 33 points from 32 games, six above 18th-placed Fulham who have played a game more and were held to a 1-1 draw at Arsenal after conceding a late equaliser in the lunchtime kickoff.
Be careful where you put your nachos, folks.
The pandemic has inspired some changes worth keeping. Count drafting from living rooms as one of them.
NEW YORK (AP) The Knicks' longest winning streak in seven years was seconds away from ending and the New Orleans Pelicans were told what to do to stop it. Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists, Derrick Rose made huge plays all over the court to spark New York's streak-saving finish and the Knicks beat the Pelicans 122-112 in overtime on Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory.
The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight
The Bulls will reportedly lose their best player as they fight for a playoff spot.
Johnson largely missed a Lap 1 wreck and then spun by himself a few laps later. But Sunday's race could have been a whole lot worse.
The offer would have made Stevens the highest-paid coach in college basketball.
The UFC Hall of Famer has not competed since May 2019.
The golf was exceptional for Stewart Cink. What made his third RBC Heritage title truly special was that his family was there to experience his age-defying success. Cink hugged son Reagan, his caddie, after he closed out his four-shot victory at Harbour Town with a stress-free par on the lighthouse-framed 18th hole.
From a team to team perspective, what will each realistically do to improve their teams for 2021 and beyond.
Robert Whittaker entered the octagon on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 24 main event against Kelvin Gastelum about the same time as internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul entered the ring to face retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, solidified his place as the top contender in the 185-pound division with a dominating win over Gastelum. During Whittaker's dismantling of Gastelum, Paul scored a first-round knockout in his boxing bout against Askren. During the UFC Vegas Post-fight Press Conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Whittaker was asked about Paul's TKO win over Askren. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 "Askren's not known for his boxing, is he? But good on him. Good on him. He's doing his thing. Do your thing. Good on him," said Whittaker. The salaries for the Triller Fight Club event were disclosed on Friday and showed that Askren received $500,000 for the bout against Paul. Askren lost the fight but cashed in financially. Asked if he would box Paul for $500,000, Whittaker responded without hesitation. "I'd fight him for less," he said. Robert Whittaker chimes in on Jake Paul beating Ben Askren (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Tom Wilson raised eyebrows with a controversial hit on Sean Kuraly in Sunday's Bruins-Capitals game, but the veteran enforcer didn't see any issue with the play.
A group of 12 elite clubs dramatically split European soccer on Sunday by announcing plans to walk away from the Champions League to create a breakaway midweek competition, called the Super League, despite the threat of legal action from UEFA. Clubs involved in the move to quit the existing structures — in an apparent grab for more money and power — include Real Madrid, Barcelona and the American-owned Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. The other teams are Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester City and Tottenham.
Jake Paul doesn't know what's next, but he thinks he's inching closer to fighting "The Notorious."