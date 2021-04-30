Auston Matthews with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks
Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks, 04/29/2021
The league expects that all 10 officials will be back in time for the playoffs next month.
BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.
Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday. Drouin, 26, was placed on long-term injured reserve and the Canadiens asked everyone to respect his privacy. "The most important thing right now is 'Jo' taking care of what he needs to take care of," Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday.
Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.
The 15-46 Rockets have no reason to rush the oft-injured Wall back this season.
Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller announced Thursday he will retire at the end of the season. The 40-year-old veteran and former Vezina Trophy winner is the winningest U.S.-born goalie in NHL history. "It was a dream come true when I played my first NHL game and it has been a privilege to spend 18 years as a professional," Miller said in a statement released by the Ducks.
Love’s intent wasn’t to slap the ball inbounds, sources said. Love was frustrated with officials and not his team’s performance, sources said.
Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 04/28/2021
Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic continue what has turned into a very entertaining budding rivalry when the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in San Francisco. The Warriors (31-30) will take a four-game home winning streak into the matchup, but hold no home-court advantage over a Mavericks team (33-27) that has recorded one-sided victories in its last three visits to the San Francisco Bay Area, including 141-121 and 124-97 cakewalks in Chase Center last season. The clubs have met twice this season, both times in Dallas, where they split a high-scoring three-day, two-game sequence.
If the Green Bay Packers trade MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, where could he go? The Broncos, Raiders and 49ers reportedly are on his wish list.
When news surfaced this afternoon that the 49ers offered the third overall pick to the Packers for Aaron Rodgers, it wasn’t news to Rodgers. Rodgers knew about the offer. And wanted the Packers to take it. A league source tells PFT that Rodgers wanted the Packers to take the 49ers’ offer, which was for the [more]
Hoooo-boy. You want a juicy rumor? You’re getting one. It’s believed that the 49ers offered the No. 3 overall pick, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, other players, plus draft picks to the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Bill Michaels started the fire, attributing the report to Paul Allen of KFAN, with confirmation from others. As [more]
Do you want the Minnesota Vikings to trade for Drew Lock, quarterback for the Denver Broncos? He would be an affordable backup QB option.
Philadelphia Eagles working to trade up ahead of the Dallas Cowboys
The Yankees rallied late, but fell to the Baltimore Orioles, 4-3, in 10 innings.
Julian Edelman doesn't miss on social media.
The 34-year-old, who claimed a record-extending 12th Barcelona title, suffered a back injury in Melbourne earlier this year before he was beaten by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals. But the Spaniard, who will be looking for a 14th French Open crown when the claycourt Grand Slam begins on May 30, showed he was returning to his battling best on Sunday, saving a match point before going on to winning his first title of 2021.
Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. If he is indeed traded — which a source told PFT is a possibility for this weekend — where could he end up? Two likely destinations would appear to be the Broncos or Raiders. There are several key factors. A native of California, Rodgers would prefer to play [more]
Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has told members of the Green Bay Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team, ESPN reported Thursday. Rodgers, 37, has played for the Packers for his entire NFL career, leading Green Bay to victory in Super Bowl XLV and winning three MVP awards. But reports and rumors have indicated that Rodgers has felt disgruntled in Green Bay dating back to last year.
In Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr.'s final mock draft, the analysts both have the Jets selecting Zach Wilson, while differing at No. 23.