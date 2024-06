Jun. 12—Austin freshman Ailani Thiravong finished with a solid performance at the Class AAA girls golf meet at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids Wednesday.

Thiravong finished in 34th place out of 88 golfers after shooting an 83 on Thursday. She shot an 80 on the first day of the meet on Tuesday and finished with a two-day total of 163.

Cameren Jirele won the meet with a two-day score of 142.