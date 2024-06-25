Austin's Logan Kelly enjoys experience of swimming in U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis

Jun. 25—Austin's Logan Kelly made some lasting memories when he swam in a pair of events at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

The top two swimmers in each event earned automatic Olympic berths for the U.S. And while Kelly didn't earn a berth in the Summer Games, he did get a chance at a unique athletic experience.

Kelly, a swimmer at Division I Indiana University Indianapolis, competed in the 100 and 200 breaststroke on June 15 and 18 in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

The event was held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The dome is the home of the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL. Three temporary pools, two 50-meter and one 25-meter, were installed over the field for the U.S. Trials.

Kelly, who will turn 21 at the end of August, swam his events in the 50-meter main pool and he placed 52nd in both. There were 87 qualifiers in the 100 breaststroke and 77 qualifiers in the 200 breaststroke.

He tried to soak in the atmosphere as much as possible when taking part in the high-level competition.

"Just being able to walk into that pool for the first time was really cool," he said. "I saw pictures of it online, but I didn't realize the scale of it before I was actually in there."

More than 22,000 fans attended one session of the championship finals. Kelly thought about 6,000 fans were on hand during his events in the preliminary round.

"Definitely the most I've ever swam in front of," he said.

He posted a time of 1:02.22 in the 100 breaststroke and a time of 2:15.87 in the 200. He didn't quite hit a personal best in either event. His best ever in the 100 is a 1:01.66 and his personal best in the 200 is 2:14.99.

"I wasn't expecting to get (personal) best times," Kelly said. "I hadn't swam in a long-course pool since December so I wasn't completely used to it. But all things considered, I think that was a decent outcome for my two races."

Kelly had his own cheering section on hand with about 10 family members in attendance, including his mother and father, two siblings, grandparents, an aunt and some cousins.

His father, Ryan Kelly, is the boys swimming and diving coach at Austin High School.

"It was good to see him (swim) and just being around that atmosphere was really cool," Ryan Kelly said. "It was a production unlike any swim meet I've ever been to."

Lucas Oil Stadium is only about a mile away from the Indiana University Indianapolis campus where Kelly goes to college.

"It was definitely a pretty fast pool," he said. "You could tell it was new. Just the environment around it was probably the most special thing about it."

Kelly recently completed his junior season at Indiana University Indianapolis. This past season, he was the Horizon League champion in the 100 and 200 breaststroke events and he placed third in the 200 individual medley.

With his past college success, and the experience of the Olympic Trials under his belt, Kelly is looking forward to a banner senior season. He spends most of the year in Indianapolis, but will make a return trip to Austin at some point this summer.

"It definitely was a good experience for me, just to see what the top (level swimmers) are like," he said. "It will definitely impact me in some way, but I don't know how significant that will be at this moment."

----

Mark Kuisle has another job as an activities director. Kuisle recently stepped down as the activities director at Century High School, where his last day is scheduled for June 30. Now he has accepted the same position at Big Lake High School.

Big Lake is in Sherburne County, near Monticello, and its teams compete in the Mississippi 8 Conference.

Kuisle had been Century's activities director since the school's opening in 1997. The 58-year-old is a native of Stewartville. He began as Rochester John Marshall's athletic coordinator in 1991, spending six years at the school before moving to Century when it opened.

He was the statewide Minnesota Interscholastic Activities Administrators Association Merit Award winner for 2024.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .