Austin's Hebrink advances to Final Four of Sub Section 1AA tournament

May 22—Austin sophomore Cole Hebrink has advanced to the Final Four of the South Sub Section 1AA tennis bracket.

Hebrink, who received a first round bye, beat Jackson Hessain of Northfield 6-0, 6-2 Wednesday and he topped Reid Bishop of Lakeville North 6-3, 6-2.

Hebrink will play again on Thursday, with the top two players advancing to the Class AA state individual tournament.