Austin's grad swims in Olympic Trials

austin daily herald, minn.
·1 min read

Jun. 18—Austin grad Logan Kelly swam in the United States Olympic Trials in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis recently.

Kelly finished 52nd in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.22 on Saturday and he finished 52nd in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:15.87 on Tuesday.

Kelly did not advance to the semifinals in either event.

Kelly recently finished his junior season at Division I Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis where he has emerged as one of the Jaguars' top swimmers.

Kelly qualified for the trials in the 100-breaststroke back in May of 2023 and he qualified for the 200-breaststroke in June of 2023.