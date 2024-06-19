Austin's grad swims in Olympic Trials

Jun. 18—Austin grad Logan Kelly swam in the United States Olympic Trials in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis recently.

Kelly finished 52nd in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.22 on Saturday and he finished 52nd in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:15.87 on Tuesday.

Kelly did not advance to the semifinals in either event.

Kelly recently finished his junior season at Division I Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis where he has emerged as one of the Jaguars' top swimmers.

Kelly qualified for the trials in the 100-breaststroke back in May of 2023 and he qualified for the 200-breaststroke in June of 2023.