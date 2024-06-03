Austin's Bol qualifies for state in 100-hurdles

Jun. 2—Austin junior Chok Bol was the lone state qualifier for the Packers at the Section 1AA meet in Faribault Saturday.

Bol took third place in the 100-meter hurdles to advance to her first ever state meet.

Isaiah Cabeen just missed out on the state meet by less than a second as he finished third in the 200-meter hurdles.

AUSTIN BOYS RESULTS

110-meter hurdles: Alan Obang (seventh, 16.49); Triumph Ogbeide (eighth, 16.50)

300-meter hurdles: Isaiah Cabeen (third, 40.77)

200-meter dash: Myles Taylor (seventh, 23.82)

3200-meter run: Thomas Asmus (sixth, 10:34.35)

AUSTIN GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (third, 15.67)

Triple jump: Awille Okey (fourth, 34-0)

1600-meter run: Marissa Shute (11th, 5:45.93)