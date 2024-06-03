Advertisement

Austin's Bol qualifies for state in 100-hurdles

austin daily herald, minn.
·1 min read

Jun. 2—Austin junior Chok Bol was the lone state qualifier for the Packers at the Section 1AA meet in Faribault Saturday.

Bol took third place in the 100-meter hurdles to advance to her first ever state meet.

Isaiah Cabeen just missed out on the state meet by less than a second as he finished third in the 200-meter hurdles.

AUSTIN BOYS RESULTS

110-meter hurdles: Alan Obang (seventh, 16.49); Triumph Ogbeide (eighth, 16.50)

300-meter hurdles: Isaiah Cabeen (third, 40.77)

200-meter dash: Myles Taylor (seventh, 23.82)

3200-meter run: Thomas Asmus (sixth, 10:34.35)

AUSTIN GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (third, 15.67)

Triple jump: Awille Okey (fourth, 34-0)

1600-meter run: Marissa Shute (11th, 5:45.93)