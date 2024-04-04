Austin wins third straight Morgan County softball tournament crown

Mar. 30—For the third consecutive tournament, the Austin Black bears are champions of Morgan County.

Saturday night Austin defeated Brewer 10-4 to win yet another Morgan County softball championship. The Black Bears finished a perfect 7-0 in the tournament, and it earned them their third straight tournament championship after back-to-back wins in 2021 and 2022 (2023 was canceled due to weather).

In the championship game, Austin used a six run fourth inning to break open a 1-0 game. Lyndi Perkins, Claire Wright, Zyan Moore and Kinsley Higdon each had an RBI hit in the inning. Callie Lang got the win in the circle, allowing three hits and one run in five innings.

Cadence Lott led Brewer with two hits and an RBI

Wright and Khalilah Mason each had three hits and an RBI to lead Austin. Perkins had two hits and two RBIs and Abby Lindsey had two hits and an RBI.

With the win Austin is now 24-8-1 on the season. The Black Bears finish the month of March with a 19-2 record.

—

Brewer 2, Priceville 0: Gracie Lawrence pitched a complete game shutout for the Patriots to help Brewer advance to the finals of the Morgan County tournament.

Lawrence allowed just three hits and no runs within four strikeouts in seven innings.

Keylyn Stapler had two hits for Brewer, while Cadence Lott and Braelynn Reed each had a hit and an RBI.

—

Priceville 6, West Morgan 3: Priceville scored four runs in the second inning and then held on to take down West Morgan.

It was a balanced effort from the Bulldogs as Wrozlie Barnett, Katee King and Xoi Gaines each had a hit and an RBI.

Chasity Rikard had three hits for West Morgan and Maddie Letson had a hit and three RBIs.

—

Priceville 13, Decatur Heritage 4: Katee King had two hits, including a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored as the Bulldogs took down Decatur Heritage.

Madison Lafountain added two hits and three RBIs as well, while Bailey Smyth had two hits and an RBI.

Savannah Sims had two hits for Decatur Heritage.

—

West Morgan 3, Danville 0: Chasity Rikard struck out 11 batters as she pitched a shutout win for West Morgan over Danville.

Rikard also blasted a home run, driving in two runs. Aubrey Reed led Danville with two hits.

—

Austin 4, Priceville 3: Kinsley Higdon hit a walk-off sacrifice fly that scored two runs as the Black Bears came from behind to defeat Priceville.

Lyndi Perkins led Austin with two hits. Higdon, Abbey Lindsey and Arden Breedlove each had a hit and an RBI. Lindsey also got the win in the circle, allowing five hits and two runs, while striking out nine.

Katee King led Priceville with two hits and two RBIs and Bailey Smyth added two hits and an RBI.

—

Brewer 7, West Morgan 0: Brewer scored six runs in the second inning to pull away from West Morgan on Saturday.

Ava Walls had a big game, finishing with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Gracie Lawrence got the pitching win, allowing just two hits and no runs with eight strikeouts in six innings.

—

Decatur Heritage 5, Falkville 1: Aliyuh Jones had two hits and two RBIs as Decatur Heritage topped Falkville on Saturday.

Sarah Burchell added two hits and an RBI and Marissa Adams got the win in the circle, allowing seven hits, but no earned runs in almost six innings of work.

—

Danville 15, Decatur 0: Danville scored nine runs in the first inning to pull away quickly from Decatur.

Tamara Hutto had two hits and three RBIs, while Aubrey Reed and Kirstyn Robinson had two hits and two RBIs each.

—

Brewer 6, Decatur 4: Brewer built a 6-1 lead and then held off a late rally from Decatur Heritage on Saturday in the Morgan County tournament.

Cadence Lott and Brooklyn Watson had a hit and two RBIs each and Breia Rusk added two hits.

Savannah Sims had two hits and an RBI for Decatur Heritage.

—

Austin 15, Decatur 0: Arden Breedlove had three hits, including a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored during a big win for Austin over rival Decatur on Saturday.

—

West Morgan 12, Falkville 1: Kylei Russell homered twice and had five total RBIs as West Morgan raced by Falkville.

Maddie Letson had two hits and Chasity Rikard added a hit and two RBIs. Ellie Cate Hill led Falkville with two hits and an RBI.

—

Priceville 3, Danville 1: Priceville scored two runs in the third inning to go ahead for good in a win over Danville on Saturday.

Bailey Smyth and Kelsey Green each had two hits and an RBI, while Green also got the win in the circle, allowing just two hits and one run in six innings.

Aubrey Reed had a hit and an RBI to lead Danville.

View our Print Replica

— caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2