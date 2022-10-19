Austin on winning ugly, the Broncos’ relentless defense and struggling offense | Ekeler’s Edge

Description: Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon discuss the Bolts unsightly, but crucial victory over Denver on Monday Night Football. Austin explains the challenges the Broncos dynamic defense presents. Particularly, cornerback Patrick Surtain, who in year two, may be the best cornerback in the league. However, while the Broncos defense is performing at a high level, the same can not be said for Denver’s offense. Austin lists all the factors that could be leading to the Broncos lack of production. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.