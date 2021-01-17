Austin Westlake defeats Southlake Carroll to win Texas 6A Division I title

New division, same result for Austin Westlake in a Texas 6A state championship game.

One year after winning the 6A Division II title, Austin Westlake defeated Southlake Carroll by a final score of 52-34 to win the 6A Division I championship at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Saturday night.

Junior quarterback Cade Klubnik shined on Texas high school football’s biggest stage, throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown on 18-20 passing to go along with 97 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. Sophomore wide receiver Jaden Greathouse posted five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown, while Southlake Carroll star Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022 went 23-for-39 for 351 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Southlake Carroll jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but Austin Westlake answered right back on its first play from scrimmage with a long touchdown run by senior tailback Zane Minors. Ewers led Southlake Carroll back down the field for another score on its second series with a 51-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout and Minnesota signee Brady Boyd to put the Dragons up 14-7 midway through the first quarter.

The two teams traded blows for the rest of the first half from that point on, with Austin Westlake taking a 28-21 lead into halftime after a Klubnik rushing touchdown on a read-option play with 1:12 remaining in the second quarter.

Austin Westlake picked up where it left off at the end of the first half coming out of the locker room, scoring on its opening drive of the second half. Michael Taaffe then came down with a spectacular one-handed interception that led to another Austin Westlake score, putting it up 42-21. The 21-point deficit proved to be too much for Southlake Carroll to overcome, as Austin Westlake scored the first 24 points of the second half and went up by as much as 52-21.

Austin Westlake’s win gives head coach Todd Dodge household bragging rights until his team meats Southlake Carroll again, as he defeated his son Riley, who serves as the Dragons’ head coach. The matchup was deemed the “Dodge Bowl” in the week leading up to the game.

It also gives Austin Westlake the third state championship of its storied program. With the Chaparrals returning Klubnik, Greathouse and other pieces of its core next season, there is certainly a chance Austin Westlake makes it three state titles in a row in 2021.