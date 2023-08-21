Austin Watkins Jr. 'really ain't worried about' roster spot, only that 'work's paying off'

BEREA — The last player the Browns added to their roster before they held their first training camp practice was Austin Watkins Jr. The wide receiver may turn into one of the last players to make their initial 53-man roster when cutdown day arrives next week.

"I really ain't worried about that," Watkins said after the Browns' preseason tie against the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday. "Whatever God got planned for me, he got planned for me."

What no one seemed to have planned for was what Watkins has done over the Browns' first three preseason games. Granted, that's partially because of the amount of opportunities he's had over those three games due to the rotations and availabilities at receiver.

Still, it's about making the most of the opportunities when they're presented to you. Watkins has done that by turning 24 preseason targets into 15 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

"Oh, yeah, it feels good," Watkins said. "Feel good. It's like the work's paying off."

Watkins' work has included a journey that started shortly after the 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver finished up his college career at UAB. That led him to the 2021 Senior Bowl in his home state of Alabama.

That's where Kellen Mond first noticed the receiver. At the time, Mond was another draft prospect like Watkins, having just completed his final season quarterbacking Texas A&M.

More than two years later, it was Mond who was throwing Watkins passes in the NFL, albeit in preseason games.

"He’s obviously been able to impress a lot since he’s been here," Mond said after the tie with the Eagles. "I had him in Senior Bowl — he was on my team and he was impressive when he was out there. … Sometimes it takes certain guys to get opportunities, and he’s done a great job with it.”

The most recent time out was Watkins' best job. He was targeted 14 times, catching seven of them, for 139 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia.

Mond was the quarterback for eight of those targets, three of the catches and 70 of the yards. He also threw the touchdown to Watkins, an impressive play on which the receiver came back between two Philadelphia defenders to make the catch, then turn upfield into the end zone.

"I mean, he’s big, he’s physical, he’s really fast, got good hands," Mond said. "So, you know, just your quality receiver, and, you know, since he’s been here he’s made a lot of big-time plays. He’s going to continue to get better and we’ll definitely find ways to get him the ball.”

For Watkins, the last month has been the opportunity he's been waiting for after previous tryouts in NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also spent time in the CFL on the practice squad of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The strong performance with the Browns comes immediately on the heels of one season spent playing in the USFL for his hometown Birmingham Stallions. Despite catching just 16 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown during the Stallions' championship season, the Browns were impressed enough with him to eventually sign him when Marquise Goodwin was placed on the non-football illness list before camp.

It has been a signing that has turned heads, including those within his own position group.

"I'm going to be selfish towards the receiver room, but that was my favorite part about the whole preseason this far was seeing him do his thing," teammate Elijah Moore said Sunday of Watkins. "It's a really good moment to see somebody else shine, especially someone that you see out here who may not have as much opportunity as everybody else and then goes and makes it worth his while. So, man, kudos to him for sure."

