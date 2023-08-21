Austin Watkins Jr. named Secret Superstar of preseason Week 2 by Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. is another solid game against the Kansas City Chiefs away from making the final 53-man roster of the Cleveland Browns. And after a dominant performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, Watkins Jr. has the attention of Touchdown Wire’s Dog Farrar.

In fact, Watkins Jr. was named to Farrar’s Secret Superstars from Week 2 action of the preseason. Here is what Farrar had to say about the 2021 undrafted free agent:

“An undrafted free agent out of UAB, Watkins has had quite the circuitous career path since the 49ers signed and released him in 2021. It’s not often you see an NFL-to CFL-to-USFL-back-to-NFL journey work out, but maybe Watkins is the exception. The Browns signed Watkins in July, and judging form early returns, he may have found his NFL home. Watkins has had an extra game in which to do it with the Browns’ involvement in the Hall of Fame Game, but he now leads all receivers this preseason with 15 catches and 245 yards, and he’s tied for the lead with two touchdowns. If Watkins keeps that up against the Chiefs next Saturday, he’s going to make it very tough for coaches to check him off the roster when final cuts come.”

Needless to say, eyes will be on Watkins Jr. against the Chiefs.

