Austin Voth returns, pitches scoreless inning after scary hit by pitch

Pitcher Austin Voth had perhaps the scariest moment of his career two weeks ago when he was hit in the face by a 90 mph fastball. Vince Velasquez’s heater broke Voth’s nose and sidelined the National for the team’s next 10 games.

Saturday, the Washington righty made a triumphant return.

The situation Voth was thrust into in the Nats’ matinée against the Mets was less than ideal: down 5-1 in the sixth inning of the first game of a double-header. However, the newly healthy Voth did his job admirably. In one inning pitched, the 28-year-old conceded just one hit with zero runs and a strikeout. Washington, though, would end up losing the contest by that same 5-1 scoreline.

Austin Voth was hit in the face with a pitch on June 6, suffering multiple fractures.



13 days later, he’s back and pitched a scoreless frame.



Welcome back, Austin!

Voth’s numbers have been stellar this season as the Redmond, Washington native is having the best campaign of his career. He’s posting a career-best 2.64 ERA, complemented by a 2-0 record and 1.08 WHIP.

Prior to Voth’s return on Saturday, the Nationals had trouble containing the likes of Francisco Lindor. The Mets’ shortstop, perhaps the best in the league, torched Washington for two home runs and all five of New York’s RBIs in just four at-bats. The Nats beat the Mets on Friday night 1-0 thanks to a Yan Gomes walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

Washington has clawed their way out from the bottom of the NL East with a 31-35 record this season. After taking on the Mets this weekend, the Nationals will take on Philadelphia and Miami in away series before returning home against the Mets on June 28th.