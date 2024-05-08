Austin tennis team clips Wingers
May 7—The Austin boys tennis team edged out Red Wing 4-3 in Paulson Courts Tuesday.
Cole Hebrink sealed the win for the Packers (4-8 overall) when he won his third set 6-4.
Singles
No. 1 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Noah Montgomery (RW) 5-7, 7-5, 6-4
No. 2 Nathan Danielson (A) def. Luke Farrar (RW) 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 Isaiah Jensen (RW) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-3, 6-0
No. 4 Lucas Rust (A) def. McCoy Walter (RW) 7-5, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 Kyler Flanders/Quinton Grimley (A) def. Eli Flattum/Austin Hosfeld (RW) 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 Gavin Magill/Zach Mikkelson (RW) def. Gavin Matyas/Aaron Danielson (A) 6-2, 7-5
No. 3 Bo Doyle/Seth Malyon (RW) def. Marcos Castro/Timothy Perez (A) 6-2, 6-3