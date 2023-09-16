Austin struggles in loss to Florence

Sep. 16—It wasn't Austin's night to say the least.

Facing the Florence Falcons at home Friday night, the Black Bears committed four turnovers, missed tackles and struggled to find a rhythm on offense.

It resulted in a 20-7 loss to the Falcons.

"I think that's one of the worst games we've ever played here," Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said.

The first half was a nightmare for Austin.

The Black Bears threw an interception in the end zone and threw another interception that was returned for a touchdown.

The Austin defense struggled to make tackles as well, allowing Florence to turn small gains into big plays. The Falcons scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and added a 19-yard field goal to make it 17-0 at halftime.

After another field goal on Florence's opening drive of the second half, Austin attempted a comeback.

Quarterback Judd Bailey rushed in from a yard out to cut the lead to 20-7.

That would be the last time the Black Bears would score, however, as they punted twice and committed two turnovers afterward.

"We just didn't show up to play, which is surprising to me because I thought we had a great week of practice," Perkins said. "Obviously that falls on me and not getting these guys ready."

Austin falls to 2-2 on the season and 0-2 in region play. The Black Bears will host Albertville next week for homecoming.

With an 0-2 region start, Austin won't have long to turn things around or else the Black Bears will risk missing the playoffs.

"It comes down to character. We're going to find out the kind of character we're made of," Perkins said.

