Austin Stogner has yet to score a TD in OU football return, but 'the game will reward him'

NORMAN — Austin Stogner isn’t trying to get too caught up in numbers.

Through six games in his return to OU after spending last season at South Carolina, the Sooners’ super senior tight end has seven catches for 61 yards and has yet to score a touchdown.

But though the numbers are his lowest since his freshman season, Stogner is keeping a positive attitude as the Sooners turn the page to the second half of the season beginning Saturday when they take on UCF at home (11 a.m., ABC).

“It’s been good, 6-0 so you can’t really complain about much,” Stogner said of how the first half of the season has gone for him. “I’m happy to be 6-0, but we’ve still got a ton of work to go.”

While Stogner’s number hasn’t been called much, he feels confident in his place in the offense.

Outside of quarterback Dillon Gabriel and four offensive linemen, only wide receiver Jalil Farooq has played more offensive plays so far for the Sooners.

In OU’s most recent game, the 34-30 win over Texas, Stogner had a season-high three catches for 24 yards.

He also played a critical role in the game’s deciding play as a slight collision between he and Nic Anderson ultimately left the Longhorns confused defensively, forcing them to choose between leaving Stogner or Anderson open.

Ultimately, it was Anderson who was left open in the back of the end zone to haul in the game-winning touchdown pass.

“It’s just about working every week and it’ll eventually come,” Stogner said. “But yeah, it was for sure like a good step forward to have those chances. But again, I’ve had stuff in the game plan, just hasn’t worked out and gone my way, got different looks and stuff.

“It’s good that happened and hopefully we can build on that.”

Stogner is one of just five players remaining on the Sooners’ roster who played in the 2019 Peach Bowl against LSU — the last time the Sooners made a College Football Playoff appearance.

Returning to the CFP is certainly on the radar with OU’s hot start.

“We’ve got to get better before we play in December,” Stogner said. “We know that, so we’re working toward that.”

His performance against Texas also elevated Stogner into rare air.

He’s now 4-0 against the Longhorns, including being part of three of the series’ classic games — OU’s four-overtime 53-45 win in 2020 where he caught the touchdown pass in the first overtime to keep the game alive, the Sooners’ 55-48 win in 2021 after Caleb Williams took over for Spencer Rattler, then this season’s down-to-the-wire finish.

“That’s the game you’ve got like circled you want to win,” Stogner said. “There’s nothing in college football like it. To have those three great games, man, that’s awesome.

“Those are my three favorite games in my college career for sure.”

In addition to his success against the Longhorns, Stogner has also helped the Sooners be successful in Bedlam, and that similar success followed him even last year at South Carolina.

“I’ve only lost one time to an orange-colored school,” Stogner said, referring to the 2021 Bedlam game.

Last season, Stogner was a part of South Carolina’s win over Tennessee.

While offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby isn’t going to force plays Stogner’s way, he’s confident the opportunities will come.

“He’s continued to be a really good leader for us,” Lebby said. “A guy who has played a bunch of ball and done a great job in that room. He’s approached it the right way. He spends a ton of time in our building, and he’s going about it with a pro mindset. That’s been good to see. He’ll continue to do that, and the game will reward him for that.”

OU vs. UCF

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (ABC)

