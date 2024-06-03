Austin sports legend John Harvey, former CFL player, dies at 74

Austin sports legend and former professional football player John Harvey died on Thursday. He was 74.

Harvey was the first Black football player that Texas football coach Darrell Royal signed to a football scholarship, but he did not qualify academically, so he went to Tyler Junior College where he earned All-America status before leaving for UT-Arlington for one season.

Harvey, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound speedster who starred in several sports at Anderson High School, is generally regarded as one of the greatest athletes to come out of Austin, often mentioned with former Yellow Jacket alums Dick “Night Train” Lane and Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson, both of whom went on to star in the NFL.

Henderson, who won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys, called Harvey his childhood idol. Former Texas assistant football coach Mike Campbell once described Harvey as a “one-man track” team.

Harvey, who was a football and basketball star, anchored Anderson’s mile-relay team to a 1968 Class 4A gold medal his junior year, famously making up a large deficit to pass runners from Corpus Christi Moody and favored Spring Branch Memorial. He crossed the tape in 3 minutes, 15.8 seconds, a blistering mark at the time.

After his college career ended, Harvey signed with the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes, coached by future Hall of Famer Marv Levy. Harvey led the team with 1,024 yards rushing and finished second in league MVP voting.

In 1974, the lure of larger salaries aided his decision to join NFL stars Larry Csonka and Paul Warfield in the new World Football League. The league folded after two seasons and he returned to the CFL and played 11 more games — 10 in 1976 and one in 1977.

The Los Angeles Rams selected him in the seventh round of the 1974 NFL draft, but a career in the NFL wasn’t to be. He signed a free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns in 1977 but didn’t stick.

After his athletic career ended, he worked for the City of Austin. He and former teammates Tommy Gregg and Cornelius Shoaf all were inducted into the Anderson High School Hall of Honor in 2023.

Harvey is survived by his wife Barbara and son, John Jr.

Funeral services are pending.

