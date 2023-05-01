Austin Smith, former TE for Deion Sanders at Colorado, transferring to Memphis football

Colorado tight end Austin Smith is transferring to Memphis football, he announced Monday.

"100% Committed to The University of Memphis!!," he wrote on Twitter.

Smith, from Elmaton, Texas, was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class and was No. 114 in the 2021 tight end recruiting rankings according to 247Sports. Smith redshirted in 2021 and caught one pass as a backup in 2022, a 4-yard touchdown at Minnesota.

Smith entered into the transfer portal on April 15 and joins a Memphis tight end room that doesn't have a lot of experience.

Smith, who will be a redshirt sophomore in 2023, is a part of the large exodus of players transferring out of Colorado as new coach Deion Sanders reshapes the roster. A total of 31 Colorado players have entered the transfer portal since the portal re-opened on April 15, the Denver Post reported.

The Tigers concluded spring practice with their spring game on April 21. Memphis begins the 2023 season with a home game against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 2.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Colorado TE Austin Smith transferring to Memphis football