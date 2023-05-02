Austin Smith explains why he left Deion Sanders, Colorado for Memphis football

There will always be a special place in Austin Smith’s heart for Colorado.

“I’ll sing the fight song anytime somebody asks me,” he said.

But Smith, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end with three years of eligibility left, needed a fresh start. He officially got it Monday when he announced his commitment to Memphis, becoming the first transfer pickup for the Tigers since the conclusion of spring practices last month. Smith redshirted in 2021 and played in seven games at Colorado last season finishing with one catch (a 4-yard touchdown at Minnesota). He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Smith, originally from Elmaton, Texas, drew interest from Wake Forest, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse, Coastal Carolina, Hawaii and New Mexico. But the Tigers are attractive for a variety of reasons.

“It’s in the South, first off,” said Smith. “I really miss the South a lot. And not having to pay $5 for diesel to fill up my truck will be good. But I’ve watched some of (Memphis’) games. Some good tight ends have come out of here, and I feel like I could be the next one.”

Tight ends have been heavily involved in the Tigers’ offense under coach Ryan Silverfield. Sean Dykes (2020 and 2021) and Caden Prieskorn (2022) caught seven touchdown passes apiece over the last three seasons and both finished with 580 or more receiving yards.

Memphis went through spring camp with five tight ends on the roster, and Smith understands he has a lot of ground to make up in a short frame of time.

“They told me they’re not guaranteeing me anything but a fair chance to compete,” Smith said. “And that’s all I want. Every time I get a new coach, I tell ‘em, ‘You’ll never have to bail me out (of jail), send me money or wake me up in the morning. All I ask is an equal chance, an equal opportunity to play.’ ”

Former Colorado tight end Austin Smith (82) celebrates with tight end Brady Russell (38) after Smith scored a touchdown against Minnesota on Sept. 17, 2022. Smith announced he is transferring to Memphis on May 1, 2023.

Smith went through spring practices at Colorado, the first under former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, who made headlines when video of his frank introductory team meeting went viral last December. That’s when Sanders told players he (and others associated with the program) did not consider “salvageable” to “hop in the (transfer) portal.”

More than two dozen former Buffaloes have done so.

“We were all excited,” Smith said. “We were like, ‘It’s all fixin’ to change.’ We were just happy. Then, he came in and the mood kinda changed a little bit.”

Despite Sanders’ somewhat confrontational approach, Smith said he was not among those who were directly encouraged to leave.

“I actually like ‘Prime,’ ” Smith said. “He grew on me a little bit, because of his style, with the cowboy hat and cowboy boots – even though I told him, ‘I’m gonna teach you how to dress like a real cowboy one day.’ ”

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Why Austin Smith left Deion Sanders, Colorado for Memphis football