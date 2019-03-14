Austin Rivers on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson: 'I bother them a lot' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors and Rockets meet up for the final time during the regular season on Wednesday night, in what could be a potential Western Conference Finals preview.

If that's how it ultimately works out, Houston guard Austin Rivers isn't the least bit daunted by the potential individual defensive matchups that may be forced upon him.

"Honestly, when it comes to [defending] those quick guards, I wouldn't put anybody ahead of myself," Rivers told The Athletic's Kelly Iko. "Avery Bradley, Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Vic Oladipo -- I put myself in that category in terms of defense. When it comes to smaller guards, I think I can guard them better than anyone in the league."

The Warriors, of course, possess the top backcourt in the NBA in Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, neither of which is a stranger to being guarded by Rivers after their several encounters while he was a member of the Clippers.

Rivers began this season as a member of the Wizards, but joined the Rockets just before Christmas, and he's been with Houston for two of their three head-to-head victories against Golden State so far this season. Naturally, he views himself as a big reason why they prevailed in those games.

"I'm quick," Rivers explained. "That's why I can guard [Curry and Thompson]. And my length, cause I'm 6'4, I bother them a lot of times. I guard bigger guards well too."

With Kevin Durant already ruled out for Wednesday's game, both Curry and Thompson should have ample opportunities to prove Rivers wrong, and vice versa.

Of course, whatever happens in Houston on Wednesday night, it certainly wouldn't come as a shock if it wasn't the last time the Warriors and Rockets faced each other this season.