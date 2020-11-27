Austin Rivers-Knicks deal now a sign and trade with Houston

The Austin Rivers to the Knicks deal from last week has been changed to a sign and trade deal between New York and the Houston Rockets, the team announced Friday.

In addition to Rivers, the Knicks are acquiring the draft rights to guard Sergio Llull, and forwards Tadija Dragicevic and Alex Hervelle. In return, the Rockets are acquiring the draft rights to Issuf Sanon.

Ironically enough, the last time Dragicevic's rights were traded, it was for a familiar former Knick...

Here are the full details of the move, courtesy of the Knicks:

