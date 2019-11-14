Austin Rivers eggs on dad Doc Rivers' ejection as Rockets top Clippers

Family bonds are strong.

But on the court, team matters more.

Rockets guard Austin Rivers showed his dad Doc Rivers where his loyalties lie on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Clippers coach suffered a meltdown and an ejection late in Houston’s 102-93 victory.

Austin revels in Doc’s ejection

As the Rockets pulled away, Doc, apparently still frustrated with officials not honoring his challenge in the moments prior and with his team for allowing the Rockets to take control, gave an earful to the referees at midcourt.

Austin Rivers encouraged officials to eject his dad Doc Rivers during a late-game meltdown. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

As he did, Austin approached the kerfuffle and gleefully gave the signal for a technical foul. Officials obliged, giving his dad an early trip to the tunnel.

Austin kept up the act, waving goodbye as his dad was escorted off the court before signaling him to give him a call.

So, about the holidays

Austin acknowledged on Twitter after the game that he may have added some stress to the upcoming holidays.

Welp.... thanksgiving is going to be weird.... — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) November 14, 2019

‘Doc’s gotta keep his cool’

But he doesn’t appear to have regrets. Austin told reporters he was “just trying to help out the situation” while providing the insight of a son who’s been in an argument or two with his father.

.@AustinRivers25 on his dad, Doc, getting kicked out: “I knew it was coming. I’ve seen that look before many times. Once he starts blinking his eyes fast that’s when I know he’s about to level up. I just started telling Tony (referee) get him and they got him. He’s out of here.” pic.twitter.com/MhZvHjBZ3K — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 14, 2019

“I knew it was coming,” Austin said. “I’ve seen that look before, many times. Once he starts blinking his eyes fast, that’s when I know he’s about to level up.”

He also called the ejection “a really good moment” that he “really did enjoy.”

.@AustinRivers25 on his dad, Doc, getting kicked out & #Rockets play the Clippers Nov 22 at LA: “I doubt we go to dinner. He actually is sensitive about stuff like that. I love him. It was a really good moment. I enjoyed it a lot.I’m not gonna lie to you. I really did enjoy that” pic.twitter.com/rgP0p3SqZk — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 14, 2019

Harden outduels Leonard

The ejection capped a big night for the Rockets that saw James Harden continue his scorching start to the season and outplay Kawhi Leonard to the tune of 47 points, seven assists and six rebounds. The scoring night marked Harden’s fifth 40-plus point effort in 11 games.

Leonard tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Clippers started sluggish and faded late in the matchup of two of the West’s best.

