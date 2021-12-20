Austin Rivers on COVID-ravaged Nets: ‘I was guarding anonymous’

Mike Singer: Rivers continued: “We had to do a whole new scouting report … They’re saying names that … I didn’t even know who I was guarding. I was guarding anonymous” … Lol. Austin’s going off.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Austin Rivers, bored in his Brooklyn hotel room, on IG Live: “They closed Broadway too. I can’t even go see a play.” – 2:15 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Austin Rivers on his IG live right now: “You should’ve seen the Nets team that we were playing tonight. Patty Mills, Blake Griffin, Cam Thomas were the only ones we knew.” – 1:25 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Austin Rivers sees the same swell of COVID notifications all NBA fans are seeing now. He knows the league is grappling with a ghost.

“It’s getting a little bit out of hand in the NBA, to be honest,” he told me.

On where the league goes from here:

Michael Singer @msinger

For a few days, Austin Rivers was symptom-free. Then the body aches & headaches came. Then his nose kept draining.

“Next thing you know, I’m breathing really, really heavy at night,” he told me Friday.

On Rivers’ bout & where the NBA goes from here:

denverpost.com/2021/12/18/nug… – 10:08 AM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

“Having those 2 weeks off, kind of just gave me a chance to just get back to being myself and enjoying the game again.”

Austin Rivers is just so real, so honest and so authentic. This is a must listen as to how he describes working through a tough start to this season. #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/TeVZYrVdVG – 12:33 AM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Austin Rivers on his COVID experience: “It was hard. I actually got sick, so I had a couple nights where I was struggling breathing a little bit and was nervous with that. The COVID stuff is really no joke.” – 11:04 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Austin Rivers: “We’re a playoff team or bust. There’s no other options” – 10:45 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Austin Rivers said he came into this season “not mentally right.” Said the quarantine allowed him to reset and find that joy. – 10:42 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Really good game for Austin Rivers in his return to the lineup after a bout with COVID. Love to see it. – 9:22 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Austin Rivers parking lotting us – 9:20 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Austin Rivers hasn’t played in nearly three weeks, and he’s making a noticable impact on this game. – 9:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Welcome back Austin Rivers! – 9:19 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Denver’s bench has some life tonight. Bones Hyland already has a 3. So does Facu Campazzo. Austin Rivers had a nice drive to the rim that quarter. Zeke Nnaji already shut down a Trae Young ISO and bothered his shot. Strong opening stint for that group. – 8:05 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Austin Rivers is back in after his bout with COVID. Told me before the game there’s no chance he’s going to have his wind back. – 8:00 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bol Bol is in health and safety protocols for the second time in the last two weeks. He’s the only Nuggets players in them as of now. Austin Rivers is expected to rejoin the rotation tonight in Atlanta to start a three-game road trip. – 12:43 PM

Mike Singer: Austin Rivers on his IG live, with how the league is trending: “You bout to see 6-foot-8 ******* in cubicles. Guys gonna have real jobs.” -via Twitter @msinger / December 20, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is postponing the Cleveland-Atlanta game tonight, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 19, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is one of the five players entering the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Allen’s having an All-Star-caliber season with averages of 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 19, 2021