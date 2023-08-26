Austin Riley's solo homer (30)
Austin Riley breaks the tie with a solo homer to left field, giving the Braves a 3-2 lead in the top of the 5th inning
Austin Riley breaks the tie with a solo homer to left field, giving the Braves a 3-2 lead in the top of the 5th inning
The Braves haven't been able to maintain their torrid pace lately.
Busch hasn't raced since suffering a concussion at Pocono in July of 2022.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Washington averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2022 and added 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
A late penalty kick from Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for United.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
Banchero's game-leading 21 points helped the U.S. win, 99-72.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
Biles once again landed a move that no other female gymnast bothers attempting.
Bryce Young got his final action of the preseason.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
"We looked at every imaginable option, but time ran out,” Kelly said.
These six players have varying degrees of questions but also offer major fantasy upside. Our analysts explore their wide range of outcomes.
Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso said the kiss from Luis Rubiales was not consensual.
Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
Lance figures to get a lot of playing time on Friday night against the Chargers.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.