Austin Riley's sliding catch
Austin Riley makes a terrific sliding catch in foul ground to retire Kyle Tucker in the 3rd inning
Austin Riley makes a terrific sliding catch in foul ground to retire Kyle Tucker in the 3rd inning
Sterling has called Yankees games since 1989, a span including the Derek Jeter era that saw the franchise win five World Series championships.
The tennis legend has already invested in multiple sports ventures in Los Angeles.
With the fantasy basketball season in the books, Dan Titus looks back at how key rookies performed in the 2023-24 NBA season, and reveals where he'll draft them next season.
Let us pause for a moment to appreciate what Wembanyama just accomplished in his first year in the NBA.
The Eagles love to set the going rate for a position. DeVonta Smith's extension is the latest.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
Victor Wembanyama's rookie NBA season is finished. The San Antonio Spurs will sit him in Sunday's regular-season finale. Where does his first season rank among the league's greats?
Both players should be first-round picks in June.
Once again, Bryson DeChambeau is taking an unconventional route to the top of a leaderboard.
The 2000 Masters champ says Hole 12 should be lengthened. Augusta National Chairman says not on his watch.
If you are fortunate enough to get to the grounds of Augusta National, you might learn you don’t need that cell phone as much as you thought you did.
What does Arizona need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
The story of O.J. Simpson is both simple and complicated, both overwhelming and easy. Mostly it was tragic.
Jackson Holliday, whom the Orioles drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2022, was called up from their Triple-A team on Tuesday.
For the 2024 NFL Draft class of tight ends, there's Brock Bowers and everyone else.
Tara VanDerveer racked up an NCAA record 1,216 wins throughout her 45 seasons coaching in college basketball.
Yoán Moncada had been playing through a groin issue before he went down Tuesday.
The former Ohio State star is easily No. 1 for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, but that doesn't mean teams won't be happy with a bunch of these guys come draft day.
The latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Wednesday's slate of games.
With his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.