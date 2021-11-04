For Austin Riley's parents, Atlanta Braves' World Series title capped wild month of precious moments

Mike and Elisa Riley returned to their Hernando, Mississippi, home Wednesday night.

After unpacking their bags, they fed their dogs and cats before collapsing on the couch.

“But it was one of those good collapses,” Mike told The Commercial Appeal on Thursday.

Who could blame them? The past four weeks were a whirlwind of proud life moments for the couple and their three children. The Rileys became first-time grandparents on Oct. 7, when their daughter, Emily Herrington, and son-in-law, Dex Herrington, welcomed a son. The next week, their youngest son, Zach, earned All-America honors at the United Small College Athletic Association golf championships.

Then, Mike and Elisa wrapped up their dizzying month celebrating the Atlanta Braves’ World Series championship with their oldest son, Austin. The former DeSoto Central star is the starting third baseman for the Braves and hit .277 with two home runs and eight RBIs this postseason to help the team win its first championship since 1995, which was before he was born. The Braves clinched the World Series on Tuesday night, beating the Houston Astros 4-to-2 in the best-of-seven series

“Yeah, the last four weeks have been about as exciting as you can get,” Mike said. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet, but it’s starting to.”

Austin Riley, 24, took over as Atlanta’s everyday third baseman in 2020, just five years after leading the Jaguars to the Class 6A MHSAA state championship. Originally destined to continue his baseball career at Mississippi State, Riley was drafted by the Braves as the 41st overall selection in 2015. He broke into the big leagues in a big way, homering nine times in his first 18 games in 2019. Riley’s trajectory eventually dipped, with just nine more home runs over the next 62 games in 2019. He followed that by hitting just .239 with eight home runs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

But Riley broke out this season, hitting .303 with 33 home runs and 107 RBIs in the regular season, which has earned him a considerable buzz in the National League’s MVP conversation. He’s only the third Braves third baseman to hit 30 or more home runs and 30 or more doubles in a season before turning 25, joining Hall of Famers Chipper Jones and Eddie Mathews.

And all of it very nearly never happened. The Braves held internal discussions during spring training earlier this year about trading the slugger.

“It’s funny, because I was talking to (first base coach Eric Young) and (third base coach Ron Washington) at the (team’s post-celebration party),” Mike said. “EY was one of those guys at the roundtable as they started asking, ‘What do we do with Austin?’ EY told me he said, ‘He’s a stud. Leave him alone. Do not trade him.’”

The organization’s faith in Riley was rewarded. He shouldered much of the load offensively down the stretch for the Braves after the team’s brightest star, Ronald Acuna Jr., was lost for the season when he tore an ACL on July 10. Riley’s 65 second-half RBIs were the third-most of any player in baseball this season. Then came the playoffs. After hitting .333 in the division series versus the Milwaukee Brewers, Riley hit a two-run home run and a game-winning, walk-off single in Game 1 of the NLCS against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was bittersweet, though, since Elisa wasn’t there to see it in-person.

“I didn’t go to any of the playoff games,” she said. “Emily had just had the baby, so I stayed with her for two weeks. I talked to Austin about it and he agreed that it was the right thing for me to do. She needed me more than he did. He said, ‘Mom, you’ve got to be with Emily.’ That made it a lot easier for me. Having been every step of the way with him, it was hard. A new grandbaby would’ve been the only thing I would’ve missed it for.”

Elisa wasn’t missing the World Series, though. She and Mike traveled back and forth between Atlanta and Houston for all six games. They sat (or, mostly stood) together at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, about 40 rows behind the Braves’ dugout along the third base line. When the final out was recorded, Mike and Elisa joined their son on the field to celebrate his accomplishment.

“You know, outside of the birth of my children, it’s probably one of my proudest moments that I’ve witnessed,” Mike said. “It was really about as good a 36 hours as you can imagine.”

