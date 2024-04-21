Austin returns home with backs against the wall

Apr. 21—MINOT, N.D. — The effort was far better on Saturday night, but the outcome is all that mattered.

The Austin Bruins pushed the Minot Minotauros to the final minute in Game 2 of a North American Hockey League Central Division semifinals series, but couldn't get the tying goal. Niklas Ketonen's third goal of the weekend, into an empty net with 63 seconds to play, sealed a 3-1 win for Minot.

It also sealed a 2-0 lead for the Minotauros in the best 3-out-of-5 series.

Game 3 is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Riverside Arena in Austin. The Bruins need a win to keep their season alive. Minot can advance to the division finals with a win.

A Game 4, if necessary, is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

After a 9-1 loss in Game 1, the Bruins were much better defensively in Game 2, but Austin's offense couldn't generate enough to truly scare the regular-season division champion Tauros. The Bruins were outshot 24-15 in Game 2 and 67-36 over the first two games.

Still, when Bruins rookie John Hirschfeld — who committed to the University of Vermont last week — scored with 2:55 to play in regulation on Saturday, Austin was within a goal of forcing overtime. Those hopes were dashed a couple of minutes later, when Ketonen scored his third goal of the series and 17th of the season.

Bruins goalie Trent Wiemken (Bemidji State University commit) stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced.

Lukas Swedin made 14 saves for Minot, which received a second-period goal from Ian Spencer and an early third period goal from Nicholas Sewecke to build a 2-0 lead.

The last — and only previous — time that Minot beat Austin in a postseason series was six years ago, when the Tauros swept the Bruins in the Central Division Finals.

BOX SCORE: Minot Minotauros 3, Austin Bruins 1