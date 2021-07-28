The Texans could be getting some help for their offensive line soon.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, former Chiefs center Austin Reiter is on his way to Houston to visit with the franchise.

Reiter was one of the odd men out as the Chiefs overhauled their offensive line following the loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Reiter had been Kansas City’s starting center for the last two seasons, though there was a short period in 2020 when he was replaced by Daniel Kilgore.

Reiter entered the league in 2015 as a seventh-round pick for Washington. He’s also spent time with the Browns.

This will be Reiter’s second free-agent visit this week. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported last Friday that Reiter was headed for a Monday visit with Cincinnati.

Austin Reiter visiting with Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk