Austin Reaves’ top 10 games of the 2022-23 season: No. 1

In mid-March, the Los Angeles Lakers were frantically trying to climb the Western Conference standings and claim a spot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. But they lost three of four games heading into a March 19 matchup with the Orlando Magic, which got rid of the ephemeral momentum they had started to build.

Even worse, LeBron James was out with a right foot injury, and there was doubt that he would be able to return by the end of the regular season.

With Anthony Davis struggling from the field, Austin Reaves scored 16 points and dished off five assists to give Los Angeles a 59-49 halftime lead. That lead dwindled, then disappeared late in the fourth quarter, but Reaves was relentless.

He put up 13 points in that final period, with 10 of them coming after Orlando tied the game with 2:39 left, and his production ensured a 111-105 win that stopped the bleeding for the Lakers.

The Arkansas native ended the contest with 35 points, which included an outstanding 16-of-18 mark from the free throw line.

This was the game that announced that Reaves had definitely arrived. The very next game, head coach Darvin Ham moved the guard into the starting lineup, and his production improved from that point on.

