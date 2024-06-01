Austin Reaves says he will play in American Century Championship

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to put themselves in the conversation for the NBA championship, these are pretty rosy days for guard Austin Reaves.

He went from an undrafted player who was initially signed to a two-way contract in 2021 to an impact player last season. This season, he increased his points and assists production and reinforced what he did last season in his breakout campaign.

It earned him a four-year, $54 million contract last summer. Like many other wealthy and well-off people across America, Reaves has taken up the pastime of golf.

While he didn’t make the cut at the recent Korn Ferry Tour qualifier, he told Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints that he will be taking part in the upcoming American Century Championship.

“I don’t think I’m playing in any more Korn Ferry qualifiers,” Reaves said. “I’m playing (the Good Good Midwest Open) in Indiana with Garrett Clark. It’s going to be a lot of fun. “And then I’m playing in the American Century.”

The American Century Championship is a celebrity golf tournament that will take place in mid-July near Lake Tahoe in Nevada. Last year, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors made headlines by making a hole-in-one, then converting a clutch putt to win the competition.

This year’s edition will feature current and former athletes such as the Miami Heat’ Kyle Lowry, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Steve Young. In addition, actors Don Cheadle, Ray Romano and Larry the Cable Guy will participate.

