Austin Reaves, Joel Ayayi turned down chance to be drafted to sign with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have any picks in the 2021 NBA draft after dealing the 22nd pick to acquire Russell Westbrook.

Despite not possessing a first-round pick for yet another year, the Lakers made some promising moves after the draft that turned heads.

Los Angeles signed Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves and Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi to two-way deals as undrafted rookies.

At the time, the Lakers lacked guards, but they have since picked up Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn in free agency while retaining 20-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker for at least three more seasons.

According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, Reaves and Ayayi both turned down the chance to be drafted in order to have autonomy in signing with a team after the draft:

“Sources told The Athletic Reaves turned down the ability to get drafted in order to pick his own spot after the draft. Similarly to Reaves above, Ayayi turned down offers to be drafted in order to skate through the draft and choose his spot. And similarly to Reaves again, he chose the Lakers. Yeah, the Lakers did well by not even having a pick.”

There is still some room on the 15-man roster for Ayayi and Reaves to land, but they’ll need time in the summer league to impress. Both made appearances in the California Classic games, but two games isn’t a good sample size.

Reaves averaged 9.0 points by primarily attempting shots inside the arc, but his shot-blocking also shined. Ayayi averaged 4.0 points in the two games but didn’t attempt as many shots. Both should benefit from more reps in the Las Vegas games.