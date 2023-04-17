Austin Reaves is HIM; can he be the Lakers’ secret weapon during the Playoffs? | Ball Don’t Lie

Yahoo Sports NBA writer Vince Goodwill is joined by ESPN’s Monica McNutt to discuss the impressive performance from Lakers G Austin Reaves in the team’s Game 1 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Subscribe to Ball Don’t Lie on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

VINCE GOODWILL: LeBron having a friend like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, right?

MONICA MCNUTT: Ooh, man.

VINCE GOODWILL: I have never in my life seen LeBron in the fourth quarter of a game not only take himself off the ball, but turn himself into floor spacer guy. And you got Austin Reaves doing the greatest NBA sound clip of the year.

AUSTIN REAVES: I'm him! I'm him!

MONICA MCNUTT: That took me out.

VINCE GOODWILL: I'm him! Monica, they came back from that so quick. Do you realize, Monica, you know all the stuff the league has to go through to approve such things. When they heard that, look. The ghost of David Stern was like, put down on ABC right now. I'm him.

MONICA MCNUTT: Austin Reaves, though, is really interesting. Because I've had one for sure. I might have had two Lakers games at this point in the season. One of them was before Russ actually got traded, right? So I'm trying to give him a little extra stuff to do my sideline reporting thing. And I was talking to Austin post-game, and Russ walks out. And he's like, tell him about you, Reaves. Tell them about you. They don't know.

And so internally-- and maybe Lakers Nation that's close up-- they've been about Austin Reaves. There is no question about what this guy is capable of in his role on that squad. And so on the bigger stage of the playoffs now, the whole country gets to take it in and see that it's legit. But I won't say that I was surprised by his performance. I was more surprised by the Grizzlies decision to keep going under the screen and let that man go on a personal, what was it, 7-0 run in the fourth quarter? Darvin calls him a daredevil.

VINCE GOODWILL: Yeah.

Story continues

MONICA MCNUTT: Right?

VINCE GOODWILL: Mhm.

MONICA MCNUTT: And so yesterday was like the smartest basketball version of a daredevil that I think you can get. And so, look, I think a lot of like Caruso, like these, you know, these white boys that emerged alongside of LeBron, and also going to get paid probably. But are willing to do the gritty stuff. And it's not glamorous. But I think to me, the more surprising outcome yesterday definitely was Rui's production.

VINCE GOODWILL: Well, we had the obligatory LeBron cap when he said, I knew he wasn't going to be a two-way player for long. He had that one saved in drafts, baby. He had that one out there like, this is the night Kobe's going to score 80. Look, whenever y'all see that picture of LeBron with that Nike tracksuit on Twitter, that means people don't believe whoever is saying whatever, right?

No shade to LeBron. We just knew that was coming. LeBron was not going to waste an opportunity to tell people that Le-GM or Le-coach was on the trail, right? Monica.

MONICA MCNUTT: I don't know about the two-way part. That is interesting when he said that. But I mean, if you look at what he's done over the course of the regular season, the kid's been working.

VINCE GOODWILL: Oh he-- look. That kid has earned himself some money.