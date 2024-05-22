Austin Reaves fails to qualify for Knoxville Open

Over the last couple of seasons, Austin Reaves has emerged as a quality player for the Los Angeles Lakers and an integral part of their hopes for success. But there is much more to his life than merely basketball.

By now, many know that the undrafted guard is an avid golfer. He certainly has the funds to take up the sport, as he was given a generous four-year, $54 million contract last summer after his breakout 2022-23 campaign.

Reaves has gotten good enough on the links to try his hand at the game competitively. He recently went to Knoxville, Tenn. to take part in the Korn Ferry Tour, but he shot a 76, which meant he didn’t make the cut.

Reaves talked about his experience at the competition and how he judged his performance there.

Austin Reaves gives himself a B- for his debut round of 76 in the @visitknoxopen qualifier. ⬇️@Lakers pic.twitter.com/3olHd3oWzI — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 21, 2024

The Lakers’ long offseason after getting eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets has given Reaves plenty of time to enjoy his second-favorite sport. Of course, it will also give him plenty of time to work on his craft on the hardwood in preparation for next season.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire