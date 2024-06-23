Austin Reaves calls new Lakers head coach JJ Redick a basketball genius

Many people are wondering what type of dynamic new Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick will have with his players.

Given his friendship with LeBron James (the two co-host the “Mind the Game” podcast), some are skeptical that the other Lakers players will trust, respect and follow him. There is always the possibility that his relationship with the team will go bad at some point, especially if the team falls short of expectations.

But starting guard Austin Reaves seems to be optimistic about the whole situation. He didn’t hold back his praise for Redick, as he called him “a basketball genius.”

I asked Lakers star and Arkansas native Austin Reaves about the hiring of new Lakers coach JJ Reddick. Reaves says Reddick is a basketball genius and he can't wait to work with him. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/NP60LHPkeQ — Cierra Clark (@CierraClarkTV) June 22, 2024

Reaves’ agent, Aaron Reilly, posted on X the other day that Redick will “show a different part of” the Arkansas native’s game.

If the Lakers’ roster looks largely the same next season, Reaves will likely have to be unleashed and step things up in that manner for things to go well for the team.

