Austin Reaves with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets

Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers) with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/02/2023
LeBron James recorded 43 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists for the Lakers as they defeated the Hornets, 121-115, his 2nd consecutive game with 40+ points. Thomas Bryant added 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers in the victory, while LaMelo Ball tallied 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 16-21 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 10-28.
‘Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall’
Kevon Looney helped extend the Warriors' winning streak to six straight with a game-winning tip at the buzzer against the Hawks on Monday night.
The Warriors' five-game win streak without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins should have the rest of the NBA on high alert.
The Warriors will be without a total of six players Monday, including Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga.
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Klay Thompson scored the second most points in his career when he dropped in 54 points in the Warriors' win Monday night.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later.
The NBA admitted Tuesday that officials missed two crucial calls in the final 12 seconds of the fourth quarter of the Bulls' overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be at the end of the 2022 regular season? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll is released.
Klay Thompson scored a season-high 54 points and Kevon Looney came through with the buzzer-beater in double OT to lift the Warriors to a thrilling win over the Hawks.
Let’s dive into what a Tobias Harris trade between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers might look like.
The eerie and heartbreaking scene that unfolded on the field in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's collapse during Monday night's Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game presented a nearly unprecedented scenario for ESPN's football broadcast. In a surreal scene, bouncing between the game broadcast crew in Cincinnati and a subdued studio set, a network that had prepared to cover one of the season's biggest games suddenly found itself covering a medical calamity. Viewers at home watched the developing
What will the Coaches Poll Top 25 college football poll be at the end of the 2022 season? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll is released.
While not absolving Patrick Williams for his missed boxout, Billy Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback that forced overtime in the Bulls' loss to Cleveland.
Head coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott also deserve commendation for putting the health of their players over the demands of the National Football League, which has hit an absolutely unthinkable new low when it comes to "player safety."
Mississippi State football assistant Jason Washington got engaged to Mary Yeomans following the Bulldogs' win over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to hospital after he collapsed on field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on Monday, January 2.ESPN reported that Hamlin received CPR for multiple minutes before being taken off field.Monday’s game was suspended following the incident.“The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar,” the Buffalo Bills tweeted after holding a prayer on the field.This is a developing story. Credit: @cosmicbooknews via Storyful
The Sentry Tournament of Champions gets underway Thursday at Kapalua. Here's a look at first-round tee times