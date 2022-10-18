Austin Reaves
Fearless Forecast vs Golden State Warriors:
Fantasy Pts: 14.07
Shooting Guard Rank: 4
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Fearless Forecast vs Golden State Warriors:
Fantasy Pts: 14.07
Shooting Guard Rank: 4
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Boston police are asking for public assistance locating the suspect that stabbed a 91-year-old civil rights pioneer in Franklin Park last week.
A 91-year-old civil rights pioneer spoke Tuesday for the since she was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston last week.
A stabbing rampage in Boston's Theater District left four people injured early Sunday morning, as police arrested a 39-year-old suspect charged with assault with intent to murder.
The Kings' opening night roster is set.
PowerMizzou will head to Birmingham, Ala. for the SEC men's basketball Media Day set to take place Wednesday. Head coach John Calipari unsurprisingly brought in another stellar freshman class, adding a pair of top-15 recruits in 6-foot-4 guard Cason Wallace and 6-foot-6 wing Chris Livingston. CJ Fredrick, a career 46.6% shooter from deep who transferred from Iowa in 2021, will also finally get to make his debut for Kentucky after missing all of last season with a hamstring injury.
Gift yours truly a beauty calendar this year with holiday gifts from Olive & June, Charlotte Tilbury, Benefit Cosmetics, M.A.C. Cosmetics and more.
Chiney Ogwumike has big plans after striking a new deal with ESPN that extends her stay there and is certain to expand her presence. The 6′ 4″ Los Angeles Sparks forward is gearing up to start calling NBA games for ESPN, adding to her regular presence on “NBA Today” and “NBA Countdown.” She has many […]
Ahead of UFC 280, Dana White said Alexander Volkanovski vs. the main event winner makes sense to him.
MLB expanded the playoffs from 10 to 12 teams for this season and the Dodgers earned a first-round bye. It had nothing to do with their elimination.
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted a cryptic tweet following the team's Week 6 loss to the Giants
The American is the latest LIV Golf player to face dropping out of the world's top 50
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens offer up a pair of replacement options for week 7— Colts' Alec Pierce and Giants' Daniel Bellinger.
We've got the latest scoop on the best sales of Amazon Fall Prime Day 2022, including deals on these Joanna Gaines-inspired finds.
Steve Kerr said on Monday that the Warriors will rely on their depth while the starters will play limited minutes.
Former Tennessee football assistant coach David Cutcliffe saw Josh Heupel's practice at UCF years ago – and he saw potential in the young coach.
(Bloomberg) -- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva returned to his industrial roots in Sao Bernardo do Campo to reboot his bid for Brazil’s presidency.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryHe chose the sate
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a former presidential candidate and Democrat turned independent, campaigns with Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc in New Hampshire.
Unfortunately, there's no undo button on Twitter for Michigan State football's team account.The Spartans (3-4, 1-3), who travel to Ann Arbor to play Michigan (7-0, 4-0) for the Paul Bunyan Trophy on October 29, announced the game's kickoff time on social media using an upside-down version of the trademarked Block M.
DeVante Parker comments on early sideline blow-up with Troy Brown on Sunday
Barkley's decision let the Giants end the game on their own terms.