Austin’s pro pickleball team hosts watch party

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Calling all pickleball fans!

The Texas Ranchers, Austin’s Major League Pickleball team is inviting you to kickoff the season and cheer on the team as they take on the D.C. Pickleball Team at the upcoming Major League Pickleball Tournament.

The team will host a watch part at Skinny’s Off Track Bar on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free, but you do have to register online.

There will be a pickle eating contest, trivia night, prizes and much more.

The team is supported by a list of more than 30 owners, including celebrities, like Kendra Scott, Bobby Bones, Lil Wayne and Bijan Robinson, to name a few.

While the Ranchers won’t physically play in Austin this year, they will have more watch parties this season.

The Texas Ranchers revealed their new jerseys to KXAN for the season, sporting white and navy blue.

To hear more about the Texas Ranchers and their future in Austin, be sure to tune in to KXAN on Sunday at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.