Austin Peay star tailback Jevon Jackson commits to UTEP football

The UTEP football team just got a commitment from a likely place, as Austin Peay star tailback Jevon Jackson is coming to El Paso.

Jackson, who follows his former head coach Scotty Walden and much of last season's Peay football staff, posted his commitment on X.

The junior-to-be Jackson rushed for 1,373 yards on 252 carries, scored 10 touchdowns last season, his first as a full-time starter, and caught 11 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. He played four games, redshirted his true freshman year of 2021 and rushed for 542 yards in 2022 to lead all ASUN freshmen.

He joins a backfield looking to replace its leading rushers, Torrance Burgess Jr. and Deion Hankins, who entered the transfer portal.

