Austin Peay rallies past Southeast Missouri State, 28-24

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Ahmaad Tanner punched into the end zone from 2 yards out for the game-winning score midway through the fourth quarter as Austin Peay knocked off Southeast Missouri State to give Austin Peay a 28-24 win over Southeast Missouri State in an Ohio Valley Conference clash on Saturday.

The Governors, who knocked off Jacksonville State 52-33 two weeks ago, now have won back-to-back games for the first time under first-year head coach Mark Hudspeth.

Daniel Santacaterina fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Alston with 9:52 left in the game to put the Redhawks in front, 24-21, but Austin Peay drove 72 yards in eight plays for the game-winning touchdown on its next possession.

JaVaughn Craig was 17 of 28 for 243 yards and two touchdowns for Austin Peay. Tanner had 22 carries for 76 yards and two scores.

Santacaterina was 15 of 24 for 221 yards and three touchdowns for Southeast Missouri State, but was picked off twice.