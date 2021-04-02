Austin Peay names ex-Duke associate James to coach Governors

·1 min read

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Austin Peay has named former Duke associate coach Nate James to his first head coaching job with the Governors.

The school announced James' hiring on its web site Friday and will formally introduce him on Tuesday. James, 43, has spent much of the past two decades under Mike Krzyzewski as a player and staffer, helping the Blue Devils win NCAA championships in 2010 and '15 as an assistant before becoming associate head coach in 2017. He also logged 20 minutes in Duke's 2001 national championship game victory against Arizona.

Austin Peay athletic director Gerald Harrison said in a release that James' experience and ability to recruit and retain players ''will make him a huge asset to our university and our department.''

James said he was ''excited and honored'' to be the Ohio Valley Conference school's 13th head coach and will work to build a culture that players, alumni, donors and fans ''will always be proud of.''

He replaces Matt Figger, who resigned on Monday after going 76-51 in four seasons to coach Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

James was a 1,000-point scorer and two-time captain in Durham, North Carolina, as Duke won or shared five Atlantic Coast Conference regular season titles and three tournament crowns. He also played professionally from 2002-07 with a 2004 training camp with the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers between multiple international stops and league titles in the Netherlands and Hungary.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • March Madness celebrations and punishment bracket explainer video

    Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens explains how to use the March Madness augmented reality experience for either a busted bracket or the winners bracket.

  • Texas two-step: Baylor, Houston reunite in the Final Four

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Somebody will be doing a joyful Texas two-step after Baylor and Houston meet Saturday night in the Final Four. It could be Bears coach Scott Drew, who built his now-mighty program from the ashes of one of the worst scandals in sports history. Led by guards Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague, they've have rolled to their first semifinal since 1950 with the kind of joie de vivre nobody thought possible two decades ago.

  • Auburn's Sharife Cooper to enter NBA draft, hire agent

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Auburn freshman point guard Sharife Cooper says he plans to enter the NBA draft and give up his remaining eligibility. Cooper announced his decision to enter the draft and hire an agent Friday after putting up big numbers as a freshman despite playing in only 12 games. Cooper averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds after being declared eligible by the NCAA.

  • Next up: UCLA gets chance to stop undefeated Gonzaga

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Next up on the long list of wannabes eager to stop, or even slow, the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs is a team basketball fans might have heard of: UCLA. In a strange twist that typifies a strange year, the legacy program with more national championships than anyone is a plucky up-and-comer this time around. The Bruins are listed as the biggest underdog at the Final Four in 25 years - 14 points - as they head into Saturday night's game.

  • Nuggets lead all the way in beating Clippers 101-94

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Jamal Murray scored 23 points and the Denver Nuggets led all the way in beating the Los Angeles Clippers 101-94 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory. The Nuggets dominated the first three quarters on a night when Nikola Jokic didn't reach double figures until hitting a 3-pointer with 5:20 left in the game. ''We expect 30, 20 and 15 from him every night,'' Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Jokic.

  • At last, Oladipo finally gets his chance to play with Heat

    MIAMI (AP) Victor Oladipo got swept out of the first round of the playoffs last season by Miami, and when that series concluded he had no doubt the Heat would end up in the NBA Finals. Oladipo has been an offseason Miami resident, and now, he's finally an in-season one as well.

  • Florida's rebuild begins with grad transfer guard McKissic

    GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) After a week of departures that saw four of his players enter the transfer portal and two more turn pro, Florida coach Mike White took the first step in replacing them on Friday. White got a commitment from Kansas City guard Brandon McKissic, a senior who led the Roos with 17.2 points a game this past season and was a finalist for the Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year Award. McKissic announced his landing spot on social media.

  • Final Four preview, NCAA v. Alston Supreme Court case

    The NCAA went to Washington on Wednesday to face the Supreme Court and answer questions in the ongoing NCAA v. Alston case regarding amateurism in collegiate athletics. When can we expect a ruling and just how messy could this get? Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & SI's Pat Forde also preview the Men's and Women's Final Fours. Will we finally get to see the massive Baylor vs Gonzaga showdown? The trio also takes a stab at Texas basketball's next hire before diving into Trevor Lawrence's luxurious wedding registry.

  • Five-star Trevor Keels chooses Duke

    https://sports.yahoo.com Today Trevor Keels announced on ESPN his collegiate decision and picked Duke as his choice.The 6-foot-5 jumbo wing chose the Blue Devils over Villanova, Kentucky and Virginia.

  • It’s official: Nate James leaving Duke basketball to become Austin Peay head coach

    He was associate head coach for Blue Devils’ Mike Krzyzewski and a member of Duke’s 2001 national championship team.

  • RELEASE: Weber Announces the Addition of Transfer Markquis Nowell

    Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber announced the signing of transfer Markquis Nowell (Harlem, N.Y./St. Patrick/Little Rock) to a Financial Aid Agreement on Thursday (April 1). A 5-foot-7, 155-pound point guard, Nowell arrives at K-State from (the University of Arkansas at) Little Rock, where he was a Lou Henson All-American and First Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2019-20. “Markquis is another outstanding addition to our team, and we welcome him to K-State,” said Weber.

  • Jon Jones to UFC: 'Just f***ing let me go'

    Negotiations between Jon Jones and Dana White apparently aren't going well.

  • Changed the Game: Marta walked the walk so women's soccer could run

    Marta is Brazil’s record scorer, male or female, with 109 international goals. She’s also the World Cup’s record scorer, male or female, with 17. Pelé himself dubbed her “Pelé in skirts.”

  • Scott Coker Q&A: Bellator 255, rankings launch, ‘MVP,’ Megan Anderson, Tyron Woodley, more

    Scott Coker discusses everything from free agents to fighter pay to where 'MVP' is.

  • Joey Logano drives away for Bristol dirt win

    Logano led every lap in the final stage of the race.

  • Alex Len with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons

    Alex Len (Washington Wizards) with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons, 04/01/2021

  • The Latest: NHL juggles schedule after COVID postponements

    The NHL has moved Winnipeg's home game against Ottawa that was originally scheduled for May 7 to Monday. The league announced the schedule change Friday and said it was a result of recently postponed games affecting the Jets and Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks have had their games postponed through Tuesday after two players and a member of the coaching staff entered the league’s COVID protocol.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Michigan's Jalen Mayfield is a fascinating OL prospect to groom

    We continue our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 37, the Wolverines' talented but inexperienced right tackle.

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"

  • F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo makes podium-finish bet involving Dale Earnhardt's No. 3 car

    F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has an intimidating extra incentive to earn a podium finish in his first season with McLaren. McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown gifted Ricciardo a die-cast of Dale Earnhardt’s iconic 1984 No. 3 Wrangler car, but he upped the ante by betting a drive with the actual car. Brown currently owns the real-life […]