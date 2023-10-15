Austin Peay highlights: Govs win fourth straight with 41-14 victory over Gardner-Webb
APSU quarterback Mike DiLiello threw for 372 yards and two touchdowns ran for another TD while running back Jevon Jackson ran for 108 yards Saturday.
Can the 49ers' offense still put points on the board against a tough Browns defensive line?
Anthony Richardson's rookie season might be over after just four games.
The Ravens are coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Steelers in Week 5.
Oregon missed a game-tying field goal as time expired.
Colorado State decided that one Hail Mary game-winner wasn’t good enough for Week 7 of the college football season.
Saturday night was Walker's second game at UNC after he was ruled eligible by the NCAA.
A rivalry. A game top-10 opponent. A sea of purple. The moment wasn't too big for Penix Jr. as he shredded the Ducks before reveling with a delirious Washington crowd.
Follow along throughout Saturday as we give live updates and commentary on all the Week 7 action.
All of USC’s warts were on full display in Saturday night's loss to Notre Dame.
The Crimson Tide led 24-6 during the second half.
The 2023 season would be an awesome season to have a 12-team playoff.
Days before his most recent citation, the Miami wideout said the league has fined him "more than 100k."
Boozer's Explorers came out strong, extending the game to a 12-point lead, leaving Dybantsa's Prolific Prep scrambling and not having any answers. The Explorers took the win in a commanding fashion, 83-61.
Danis tried and failed to take Paul down before the fight ended in absolute chaos.
Brock Bowers is an All-American who won the Mackey Award, which is awarded to the best tight end in the nation.
