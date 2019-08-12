Austin Peay gains Week Zero game in 2022

(STATS) - In less than two weeks, four FCS programs will get a jump on most college football teams in Week Zero.

Ohio Valley Conference member Austin Peay will get to do the same in 2022.

The Governors' visit to Western Kentucky in Bowling Green has been moved up to Aug. 27, 2022 from Sept. 10. Monday's announced switch to Week Zero is allowed under NCAA rules because the host Hilltoppers have a game against Hawaii that season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Western Kentucky holds a 35-6-1 series lead over Austin Peay, winning the most recent matchup 49-10 in 2012.

The Hilltoppers announced another game against an OVC program Monday. They will host Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 7, 2024 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

This year's Week Zero games on Aug. 24 include two FCS matchups: Villanova at Colgate and Youngstown State versus Samford in Montgomery, Alabama.

The traditional opening of the season is the Thursday night before Labor Day weekend.